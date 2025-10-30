US air strike on migrant detention centre in Yemen must be investigated as a war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Amnesty International has called for an investigation into a U.S. airstrike on a prison in Yemen’s Saada Governorate on April 28, 2025, which killed over 60 detained African migrants. The organization described the attack as a “potential war crime.”

Amnesty reiterated its demand for accountability, stating that the strike appeared to be a “random assault,” as no clear military target was identified in the area.

Christine Beckerly, Deputy Director of Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa Program, expressed disbelief over the incident. “I could hardly believe that the United States would carry out an airstrike on the same complex, causing severe harm to civilians,” she said.

She added, “It is hard to believe that the United States was unaware of what was happening.”

International law strictly prohibits attacks on facilities such as hospitals and prisons unless they are being used for military purposes. Even then, all necessary precautions must be taken to prevent civilian casualties.

The strike was part of a broader U.S. military campaign against Yemen, led by President Donald Trump, in retaliation for Yemen’s support of Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war.

