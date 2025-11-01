Iran, Ansarullah officials discuss Yemen peace roadmap in Muscat

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi met with Mohammed Abdul Salam, spokesman for the Ansarullah resistance movement and head of Yemen’s National Salvation Government’s negotiating delegation, to discuss the peace roadmap for Yemen.

According to Mehr, the meeting took place in Muscat, where the two officials exchanged views on bilateral relations and key regional developments.

During the talks, Abdul Salam presented a detailed report on the latest situation on the ground in Yemen, underscoring the continued unity and solidarity among the Yemeni people. He also expressed gratitude for Iran’s consistent political and moral support to Yemen in the face of foreign aggression.

Takht-Ravanchi commended the Yemeni nation for their steadfastness and principled approach, noting their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause. He described Yemen’s continued resistance against unlawful and aggressive acts by the Zionist regime as a historic and honorable stance.

The two officials also reviewed recent political dynamics surrounding Yemen and ongoing consultations with relevant parties regarding the implementation of the peace roadmap.

