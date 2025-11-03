Yemeni Leader Responds to Criminal Netanyahu’s Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a swift and forceful response to recent threats issued by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—who vowed to “eliminate” Yemen’s Ansarallah movement, claiming it poses a major threat to “Israel”—Yemeni leadership has pushed back with strong rhetoric.

The most prominent reply came from Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Shura Council in Sanaa and a senior figure in Ansarallah’s political bureau, who issued a powerful statement countering Netanyahu’s remarks.

“Those who were brought in by the Balfour Declaration and whose hands are stained with the blood of children and women are the ones who will be removed from our region,” Al-Assad declared in a post on X.

Addressing the Israeli occupation directly, he reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to divine guidance in liberating the oppressed from corruption and injustice. “We are God’s destiny and the promise of the Hereafter, and the curse of the eighth decade is upon you,” he added.

This marks the first official response from Sanaa’s top leadership following Netanyahu’s statements, signaling a sharp escalation in rhetoric between the two sides.

