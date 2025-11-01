Yemen Makes Transformations No One Else Dare To Do So

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to the realities of the confrontation, and the testimonies of observers and experts in politics and military affairs, Yemen's support for Gaza against Zionist aggression emerged as a turning point that shifted the balance of power and relegated many components of traditional military equations to the archives.

Yemen did not enter the support battle from a position of surplus force or equipment, nor was it one that derived its resolve, will, and strength from external parties. Furthermore, its circumstances precluded any expectation that it would have any influence or presence in any battle with powerful colonial forces.

Therefore, observers didn't dwell much on the declaration of the "Promised Victory and Holy Jihad" support campaign, nor even on the initial operations of the armed forces, which rained down a barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones on the occupied Umm al-Rashrash. However, it didn't take long for the world to recognize the early signs of the new transformations being established by the Yemeni people through their supportive stance. No sooner had their naval forces successfully seized the Israeli ship Galaxy Leader than observers and experts revisited the initial targeting of Umm al-Rashrash, interpreting it, along with subsequent operations, in a new light. The world, and even intellectual elites within the Arab region, were struck by an action that hadn't been anticipated or expected to originate from the southernmost part of the Arabian Peninsula: the launching of missiles and drones at the enemy, striking vital targets within the temporary entity, without regard for fear of retaliation.

The world is watching the transformations Yemen is imposing

Religious commitment and the divine directives to support the oppressed formed the basis of the Yemenis' resolve and determination to take action against the arrogance of the nation's enemies. These enemies exploited the prevailing state of apathy, taking advantage of the Palestinians' vulnerability to perpetrate their brutality by killing women, children, and the elderly in Gaza. Based on this, the mere execution of support operations emerged as a strategic act that altered the perception of the occupying entity, revealing its true nature: a weak entity that derives its power from intimidating others, and whose defeat requires nothing more than faith and will.

In detail, observers gradually began to view the Yemeni support front differently after its operations reached a level of miraculous execution and impact. Its offensive and defensive tactics generated a sense of frustration that now pervades the actions of the Israeli enemy and the aggressive states of America, Britain, and France against Yemen. Research and analysis centers worldwide began accumulating new and surprising facts, some of which shattered decades of perceptions that had paved the way for American hegemony and terrorism by granting it access to weapons and the ability to launch swift and decisive battles and emerge victorious. Others dismantled the complex of perceived weakness and the aura of invulnerability surrounding the entity.

In this context, it wasn't only the Yemeni operations, which targeted any location within the entity, that prompted a different and more objective view of Yemen, but also the naval blockade imposed by Yemen, exceeding all expectations. US and "Israel" had become accustomed to imposing such measures on others, supported by acts of aggression that further amplified the enemy's aura.

Ships abandoned the port of Umm al-Rashrash, and the port soon declared bankruptcy and became inoperable. This was a reality experienced by the entity at the hands of the Yemeni armed forces, and it was documented by global monitoring and tracking centers, which sometimes expressed surprise and admiration.

Closing the Entity's Airspace

Yemen subsequently confirmed that the blockade of enemy shipping was a deliberate policy, not a mere attempt. It thwarted all attempts to breach it, burning and sinking ships, shattering the myth of the United States' unparalleled naval power, and rendering aircraft carriers ineffective and unresponsive. This led the US military establishment to consider their removal as a requirement for modernizing its naval forces.

In addition, there is the air blockade. The Israeli enemy—which had grown accustomed to freely violating Arab airspace—never imagined that its air traffic would be threatened in a way that would cause major international airlines to lose confidence in its ability to protect its airports from Yemeni airstrikes. This lack of confidence is further evidenced by the continued reluctance of these airlines to operate flights to the entity, even after the so-called ceasefire agreement in Gaza. Israeli Channel 12 reveals that many airlines continue to cancel flights to occupied Jaffa, also known as Tel Aviv. The channel indicated that some of these companies will wait to see if the calm in the region will continue, while others will only resume flights in the summer, while some companies confirm that they may never return to their flights to the Zionist entity.

The American news website Axios asserts that the resilience demonstrated over the past two years have drawn attention to Yemen as an influential regional power. The website points out that the Yemenis withstood a fierce and protracted air campaign led by the United States with the participation of "Israel", revealing the inability of American power to achieve any of its objectives. They also demonstrated a remarkable ability to disrupt the American-Israeli alliance despite the significant disparity in military capabilities.

The fact that. US has found in Yemen a formidable adversary capable of steering the conflict against its ambitions is underscored by the admission from military circles in Washington and Tel Aviv of their failure to influence the Yemeni front and force it to cease its support for the Palestinian people.

The Axios report also affirms that the course of the confrontation with Yemen has proven that Yemeni forces possess the will, tactics, and experience to become a rising force in the regional conflict equation, noting their reliance on a strategy of field flexibility and exploiting the enemy's weaknesses.

US's Escape is a New Reality

Another strategic shift has created a new and unexpected situation: the reassertion of Arab influence in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. After the region's seas were once under absolute American hegemony, it is now commonplace for American vessels to be absent from the Red Sea.



When Washington attempted to mobilize its forces to reassert its presence, it exaggerated its determination to impose its will on Yemen and lift the blockade on "Israel". It broadcast this to the entire world as part of its usual policy of intimidation, aiming to create a state of psychological deterrence that would facilitate its victory. Therefore, the world had no doubt about America's ability to achieve its objective. However, its retreat just weeks after the confrontation with Yemeni forces, and its abandonment of protecting the Zionist enemy's shipping lanes, shattered this aura, dispelled its smokescreen, and established a new reality: that American power relies—to a large extent—on propaganda, intimidation, and exaggeration.

The Zionist Entity's Lament at the Security Council

Among the strategic shifts brought about by Yemen's exceptional operations is the Zionist entity's lamentations and attempts to incite public sentiment on the one hand, and to instigate others against Yemen on the other. This occurred when it submitted a complaint to the Security Council, seeking international action to lift the Yemeni blockade. This complaint was met with a wave of astonished and sarcastic responses and comments.

As has become clear to the world, it was always others who filed complaints against the Zionist entity, never the other way around. This underscores the magnitude of the shift Yemen has brought about with its supportive stance.

The matter doesn't end there. Yemen further demonstrated its seriousness and parity by imposing sanctions on several major American oil companies, including the energy giants ExxonMobil and Chevron, for their cooperation with the Zionist entity. This comes within the context of Yemen's embargo on Israel. The announcement of the Yemeni sanctions came as a surprise, leading some analysts to conclude that the world is indeed witnessing a new shift, and that the current American demonization efforts are merely attempts to divert attention and maintain a position of dominance that is rapidly eroding. The Italian magazine "Scenario Economique" asserts that this is a definite shift; the world has never before seen America subjected to such a bold challenge—with an Arab state imposing sanctions on its major oil companies.



