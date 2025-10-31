Iranian deputy foreign minister and UN special envoy discuss Yemen

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht--Ravanchi has met and held talks with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Muscat on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two discussed and exchanged views on the latest political and field developments in Yemen, airstrikes against Yemeni territory, the roadmap for the peace agreement, the humanitarian crisis, and other issues of common concern.

In a related development earlier in October, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a telephone conversation have exchanged views on regional developments, including the situation in Gaza and Yemen.

During the phone talk, the Foreign Minister emphasized the responsibility of the international community to prevent the continued violation of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime and to send humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Referring to developments in Yemen and condemning the Zionist regime’s aggression against the country, Araghchi stressed the continuation of cooperation with the United Nations to help establish stability in the country and maintain security in the region.

The UN Secretary-General, for his part, appreciated the efforts made by the Islamic Republic of Iran in that regard and called for continued diplomatic consultations to establish stability and security in Yemen and the region.