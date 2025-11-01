350,000 Gaza patients face critical drug shortages amid Israeli blockade

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, Director General of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, stated on Thursday that Gaza’s health sector has received only 10% of its essential medical supplies since the ceasefire was announced, warning that Israel’s blockade continues to claim lives daily.

Abu Salmiya described the ongoing Israeli restrictions on medicine entry as “a slow-motion death sentence,” expressing concern over the potential spread of diseases due to critical shortages in drugs and medical equipment.

He noted that 350,000 patients in Gaza urgently need medication for chronic illnesses, while the number of asthma cases has surged due to the dust and debris left behind by Israel’s genocidal war on the Strip.

According to Abu Salmiya, 22,000 patients require treatment abroad, including 18,000 who have completed all necessary procedures. However, their travel remains blocked due to Israel’s closure of border crossings. He added that 1,000 patients have already died because of the blockade and the continued shutdown of Gaza’s exits.

He emphasized that Al-Shifa Medical Complex is implementing emergency plans to restore Gaza’s health system and respond swiftly to patients’ needs.

Meanwhile, UNRWA’s School Health Department has launched a comprehensive medical screening program for schoolchildren in Gaza’s central and southern regions. The initiative aims to protect students’ health through vaccinations, early diagnosis, and preventive care.

The program includes full medical checkups for first-grade students, covering essential immunizations, vision and speech evaluations, and chronic disease monitoring. Ninth-grade students will also receive vaccination services.

UNRWA called on parents to ensure their children attend these medical sessions, stressing the importance of timely vaccinations, health monitoring, and early intervention to prevent complications.

