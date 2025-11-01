Turkiye to host Muslim nations’ summit on Gaza peace plan Monday

AhlulBayt News Agency: Türkiye will convene foreign ministers from several Muslim-majority nations on Monday to advance discussions on a peace initiative for Gaza, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara, Fidan said the meeting aims to “review our progress and outline what more we can accomplish collectively in the next phase,” according to Middle East Eye.

According to Mehr, he noted that the attending ministers will be from the same countries that participated in a September meeting in New York with US President Donald Trump to address developments in Gaza. That earlier gathering brought together representatives from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

Fidan explained that the upcoming discussions will focus largely on moving toward the “second stage” of the peace effort, which involves forming a stability force for post-war Gaza.

