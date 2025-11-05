Indonesia Completes Quran Translation into Makassarese Language

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the completion of a Quran translation project into Makassarese, a regional language spoken in South Sulawesi province.

The translation was conducted by the Center for Religious Book Assessment and Translation, and officials stated that the Makassarese version will be published after receiving final approval from the relevant authorities.

Siddiq Sisdianto, head of the center, emphasized that translating the Quran into local languages is a vital step in making its message more accessible to communities across Indonesia.

He told local media that native-language translations can better communicate the Quran’s moral and spiritual teachings within society.

Sisdianto explained that the review process prioritizes not only semantic accuracy but also linguistic fluency and the strength of the conveyed message. “The Quran should not be reduced to a mere translation,” he said. “It must deepen our spiritual connection with God.”

He added that a university-based team will carry out the final review as part of a broader literacy initiative aimed at enhancing Islamic understanding. The ministry also aims to maintain consistency in terminology across dialects.

Makassarese, a member of the Austronesian language family, is spoken by approximately two million people in South Sulawesi, especially around the city of Makassar.

Indonesia has translated the Quran into nearly 30 local languages, continuing efforts to make the holy text more accessible since the first official translation in 1965.

/129