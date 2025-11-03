UNESCO recognizes Eid al-Fitr, Eid al-Adha as global cultural celebrations

AhlulBayt News Agency: During its 43rd General Conference held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, UNESCO officially recognized the Islamic holidays of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, acknowledging their deep cultural, social, and spiritual significance across the globe.

The decision represents a symbolic yet meaningful step toward global cultural inclusion and interfaith respect. By incorporating these Islamic celebrations into its framework, UNESCO reinforces its commitment to dialogue, diversity, and shared human values.

This recognition comes amid growing international efforts to foster understanding among different faiths and cultures. It aligns with UNESCO’s core mission to promote peace, uphold human dignity, and advance cultural harmony through education and mutual respect.

In its statement, UNESCO emphasized that the recognition of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha aims to “strengthen cultural understanding and social cohesion” and to encourage “dialogue and cooperation among religions.” The organization highlighted that both holidays reflect universal values of compassion, unity, and gratitude.

The proposal was introduced by Indonesia and adopted during the General Conference. As part of the resolution, the Director-General of UNESCO will now issue an annual message commemorating the two Eids. The move builds upon Resolution 219 of the Executive Board and reflects UNESCO’s dedication to inclusion, diversity, and respect for global spiritual traditions.

