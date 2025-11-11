First Translation of Quran into Rohingya Language Completed; 2,000 Copies to Be Published Soon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The translation of the Holy Quran into the Rohingya language has been underway for several years with the aim of restoring the religious and Islamic identity of Rohingya Muslims. However, the Myanmar government has repeatedly tried to suppress this effort.

The Rohingya language belongs to the Indo-Aryan language family, and over time, its written form had nearly disappeared. In 2018, a prominent researcher named Muhammad Hanif invented a new script for the language called “Hanifi Script.” This script was later registered by international linguistic institutions as an official written form of the Rohingya language.

The Quran translation project first began for those who could not read or write, so the initial stage included audio and video translations. Later, a written version in the Hanifi Script was also prepared, covering the first five chapters (Surahs) of the Quran.

For more than a decade, the oppressed Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar have faced severe government persecution and violence. Reports indicate that since 2014, over 740,000 Muslims have been forced to flee to Bangladesh after their villages were burned down.

According to the report, under this project, 2,000 printed copies of the Quran translation are being produced. These will be distributed in Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Bangladesh so that Rohingya Muslims can receive the message of the Quran in their own language.