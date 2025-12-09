Fatimid Epic; Civilizational Turning Point That Can Reshape Islamic Identity in South Asia – Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in Bangladesh

The Representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader’s Office in Bangladesh says the epic legacy of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) holds the capacity to reshape Islamic thought and social identity across South Asia, emphasizing that millions of Bangladeshi women are ready to embrace her life as a guiding model of spiritual, intellectual, and social excellence.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mehdi Alizadeh Mousavi elaborated on the civilizational significance of the Fatimid epic and its deep connection with contemporary intellectual and social developments in the Islamic world—particularly in the Indian subcontinent and Bangladesh.

Fatimid Legacy: A Turning Point in Islamic Civilization

Speaking on the anniversary days of the birth and martyrdom of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH), Alizadeh Mousavi noted that the Fatimid epic must not be reduced to a purely emotional narrative or confined within intra-religious sentiment. Rather, he argued, it represents a decisive civilizational moment.

He explained:

“The Fatimid epic divides the history of Islam into two distinct eras: before Fatima (PBUH) and after Fatima. Following the passing of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Islamic world faced a historical deviation that threatened to alter its very identity. But the courageous stand of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) restored clarity, revived the divine path, and protected the foundational essence of Islamic civilization.”

Hazrat Zahra (PBUH): The Divine Criterion of Truth

Highlighting prophetic narrations regarding the stature of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH), the representative noted that sayings such as “Fatima is a part of me” and “Her satisfaction is My satisfaction” establish her as a flawless standard of truth for all Muslims.

He added that repeated historical distortions regarding her life only demonstrate the power of her message:

“For centuries, attempts have been made to obscure her role. Yet these same efforts have led scholars to examine historical records with greater precision, revealing the truth of the Fatimid epic more clearly than ever before.”

Preserving Islamic Civilization Through the Fatimid Epic

Pointing to the precarious state of the early Islamic community after the Prophet’s demise, Alizadeh Mousavi said the political and epistemological structure of Islam was at risk of serious deviation.

“Hazrat Zahra (PBUH), with her sermons, arguments, and unwavering clarity, safeguarded the core of Islamic civilization. Without understanding this role, any assessment of Islamic civilization remains incomplete.”

He stressed that the broader civilizational dimensions of Lady Fatima’s life remain insufficiently explored, urging scholars to develop new discourse frameworks rooted in her teachings.

Deep Roots of Fatimid Devotion in South Asia

Discussing South Asia’s longstanding contribution to Islamic scholarship, Alizadeh Mousavi said the region has historically been a major center of devotion to the Ahlul Bayt (A.S). Bangladesh, he noted, possesses a vibrant religious culture, a youthful population, and a growing academic community—making it fertile ground for reviving Fatimid thought.

“The people of Bangladesh have immense spiritual readiness. However, the civilizational message of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) has not yet been fully articulated in this context.”

He said the representative office has prioritized integrating Fatimid teachings into educational programs, cultural activities, media initiatives, and intellectual gatherings in order to expand the Fatimid discourse at both popular and elite levels.

A Model for the Future of Muslim Women in Bangladesh

Pointing to the growing role of Bangladeshi women in universities, scientific institutions, and social fields, Alizadeh Mousavi said the country is poised to embrace the moral and intellectual model presented by Hazrat Zahra (PBUH).

“Today, millions of Bangladeshi women seek a model that harmonizes rationality, spirituality, human dignity, and social engagement. The personality of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) offers exactly such a blueprint for the future of Muslim women in the region.”

A Call for Civilizational Reawakening

Concluding his remarks, Alizadeh Mousavi stressed that the Islamic world must return to authentic criteria in building its future.

“Fatimid logic is the measure by which the true path of Islam is recognized. Wherever this criterion remains alive, Islamic civilization flourishes. Today, more than ever, the world—especially the subcontinent—needs to rediscover this profound civilizational truth.”