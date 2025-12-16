Bangladesh T.K. Group announces Season 2 of Quran recitation show during Ramadan 2026

AhlulBayt News Agency: T.K. Group has officially announced the second season of the Islamic reality show and Holy Quran recitation competition, Pusti Verses of Light – Season 2, which will be held during the holy month of Ramadan in 2026.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Sunday at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The event was addressed by Mohammad Mofassel Haque, Business Director of T.K. Group, alongside renowned Islamic scholars, Ulama, and representatives from national media.

Haque stated that the initiative aims to provide a national platform for talented young Hafiz boys and girls from across the country, while encouraging the practice and appreciation of the Holy Quran.

He expressed confidence that the second season would achieve greater popularity than the first and reaffirmed that Pusti would continue supporting this Quran-focused project.

Almas Raisul Ghani, Director of HR at T.K. Group, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of the programme as part of the group’s wider social contributions.

He noted that the show would remain one of T.K. Group’s most memorable efforts in serving Islam. Internationally renowned Qari and chief judge of Pusti Verses of Light, Sheikh Ahmad bin Yusuf Al-Azhari, was also present.

Sheikh Ahmad praised the initiative for inspiring children and youth to strengthen their connection with the Holy Quran and commended T.K. Group for promoting Islamic values in society.

Talented young Hafiz from across Bangladesh will be able to participate in preliminary audition rounds. Based on evaluations by experienced judges and respected scholars, selected contestants will advance to the main competition.

Participants in regional auditions will receive special gifts from Pusti, while winners of the final round will be awarded prizes worth several hundred thousand taka along with other rewards.

The nationwide audition phase will begin on 22 December 2025. The main episodes will be broadcast daily throughout Ramadan from 5:00 pm until just before Maghrib Azan on Channel Nine, one of the country’s leading television channels.

Senior officials, including heads of sales, business leaders, and executives from various units of T.K. Group, also attended the press conference.

/129