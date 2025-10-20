Bangladesh: North South University student jailed after Quran desecration sparks public fury

AhlulBayt News Agency: Apurba Pal, a dismissed student of North South University, has confessed to desecrating the Holy Quran in a case filed under Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefat Ullah recorded Pal’s confessional statement on Sunday, October 19, and subsequently ordered his transfer to jail.

According to court sources, Pal was presented before the magistrate following the completion of his five-day remand. He voluntarily agreed to give a confessional statement, which was recorded upon a petition submitted by Sub-Inspector Chand Mia of Vatara Police Station. Earlier, on October 14, the court had approved his remand in connection with the case filed by SI Hasmat Ali of the same station.

On the night of October 4, several videos allegedly showing Pal making derogatory remarks about the Quran went viral on Facebook, triggering widespread public outrage. In response, angry crowds gathered outside his residence in Dhaka’s Vatara area, demanding his arrest.

Police detained Pal but encountered resistance and attacks from the mob while attempting to escort him away, prompting the deployment of reinforcements to control the situation.

