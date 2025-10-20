Islamophobia in Netherlands: Pegida Quran-burning protest banned in Assen over safety fears

AhlulBayt News Agency: The planned Pegida demonstration in Assen on Sunday afternoon was abruptly banned by Mayor Marco Out due to concerns over public safety. The far-right group had intended to burn a copy of the Quran near the Assen courthouse.

Tensions escalated in the city center around 1:30 p.m., as various groups gathered, possibly intending to attend the demonstration, according to RTV Drenthe. Fireworks were set off, and dozens of individuals remained near the site shortly after 2 p.m. Police confirmed two arrests—one for violating a restricted area order, and another for undisclosed reasons.

Two people were temporarily held in a police van, reportedly for setting off fireworks. Some bystanders brought eggs and threw them at the courthouse and a police vehicle, leaving visible stains.

Police were deployed across multiple locations, and vehicles parked near the courthouse were towed due to a parking ban, a municipal spokesperson said. Authorities also responded to a suspicious bag left near Drostenlaan, close to the Drents Museum. The area was cordoned off as explosives experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit were called in to inspect the item.

