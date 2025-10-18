Muslim Students in Kerala Forced to Leave School Over Hijab Ban

AhlulBayt News Agency: Principal Heleena Alby has reportedly said that the school was willing to welcome the student back — provided she agrees to follow the institution’s rules and regulations.

A Class VIII student from St Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy in Kerala, who left the institution last week after being reprimanded for wearing a hijab, has decided to transfer to another school.

PM Anas, the girl’s father, said that his daughter felt she couldn’t return to the same school, as it had become difficult to face her teachers and classmates after the incident. The sordid episode has left her feeling alienated, media reports said on Friday.

Meanwhile, maintaining the earlier stance, the school’s Principal Heleena Alby was quoted by media outlets as saying that the school was willing to welcome the student back—provided she agrees to follow the institution’s rules and regulations.

“If the student is ready to follow the rules and regulations of the school, we are ready to welcome her with the same love and affection that we shared on the first day of admission. We are all whole heartedly ready to impart education. We are imparting a fully Indian way of education to our students. Apart from the school syllabus we are imparting lessons on the cultural values of India and Kerala. We teach them about human values and the importance of humanity. We also support students who need special mental help,” she said.

Sister Heleena Albby said she could not comment on matters currently under judicial consideration and that let the law take its course.

Responding to the development, Education Minister V Sivankutty remarked that it is ironic for teachers who wear headscarves to insist that students at the same institution cannot do the same.

“If a private school management thinks that it can take over the power of administration in the education sector, it cannot be permitted. The school management should solve the issue by talking to the student. If the student is forced to leave the school, the responsible people will have to answer,” he said.

The minister said the school management and PTA should have engaged with the student’s parents to resolve the issue. “They could have addressed the matter without compromising the uniform dress code. The management can allow the child to wear a headscarf matching the uniform’s color and design. Authorities must take steps to ensure peace and harmony on the school premises,” he added.

Dismissing allegations that he aggravated the issue with provocative statements, Sivankutty said the education department cannot remain a mere spectator when such incidents occur in schools. “Our aim was to ensure justice, not to complicate the matter,” he added.