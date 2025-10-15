IPSP: Israel’s Massacre of Palestinians is Not Conflict Between Jews and Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking on behalf of Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP), Varuni addressed the gathering and emphasized that Israel’s massacre of Palestinians is not a conflict between Jews and Muslims, as portrayed by the Godi media (the term refers to media that is seen as overly supportive of the government, often biased and uncritical), but a question of humanity and national liberation.

She said that India’s mainstream media is deliberately communalizing the issue to obscure the real political and humanitarian crisis.

Discussing the history of Palestine, Varuni highlighted the growing global movements in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Across the world, millions are taking to the streets to oppose Israel’s genocide in Gaza and the occupied territories.

She added that the “Global Sumud Flotilla” movement stands as a clear testament to worldwide solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for justice and freedom.

She further stated that the announcement of the so-called “Peace Plan” by Donald Trump was itself a result of mounting global pressure. But can there be peace without justice? The answer is no. The so-called “peace plan” being pushed forward is not a solution for Palestinians — it hands imperialist powers the authority to control their land. This deal is a deliberate attempt to derail the global movement and divert it from its real goals.

Our movement will continue until Palestine is free. People around the world stand with the Palestinian masses and are pressuring their governments to sever all ties with the murderous Israeli regime. In India too, we must build that pressure until our government severs all relations with Israel.

Varuni concluded by saying that people across the world stand with the Palestinian cause and are pressuring their governments to cut all ties with the murderous Israeli regime.

She called upon the people of India to build similar pressure so that the Indian government severs all relations with Israel.

Speaking of the BDS India movement, Aakash explained that the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement is a global campaign to exert economic pressure on Israel — a state sustained and sponsored by the United States.

He urged people to boycott all companies investing in Israel, as their capital directly fuels Israel’s machinery of oppression and genocide, and to expand this movement among the wider public.

At the end of the program, pamphlets were distributed and contacts were collected to strengthen the network of solidarity.

Participants were encouraged to join the campaign. The event concluded with children raising slogans in support of Palestine’s freedom: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!”