Photos: Pro-Palestine Indian Activists Continue BDS Campaign Across Kolkata Streets

Over the past two weeks, Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) activists carried out the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign in several areas of Kolkata, including Tangra, Coolootola, Zakaria Street, and Rabindra Sarovar. The campaign highlighted Israel’s repeated violations of ceasefire agreements and ongoing violence against Palestinians. Activists stressed that until apartheid and settler colonial rule end, the BDS movement must continue to spread the message of Palestine among India’s working masses. Local residents expressed support, voiced agreement, and contributed financially to the campaign