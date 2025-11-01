Photos: Indian Activist Expands Boycott Campaign Against Israeli-Linked Companies in Kolkata

In the month of october, IPSP activists continued the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) campaign in the neighborhoods adjacent to Kashipur and Kaikhali in Kolkata, India in support of the Palestinian liberation struggle and against Israeli brutality. Despite numerous efforts by Godi Media, it became clear during our campaign that the atrocities of Israel can no longer be hidden from the common people of India. People listened with interest and pledged to boycott the products of those companies that are complicit in Israel's genocide and provide support to its illegal settler-colonial regime.