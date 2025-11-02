Indian Scholar: We stand firm with Leader of Islamic Revolution

AhlulBayt News Agency: A prominent Sunni scholar from India’s West Bengal state, Maulvi Siddiqullah Chaudhry, has expressed his devotion to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasizing support for the Islamic Republic and its stance in defense of the oppressed.

Maulvi Chaudhry, who is the head of the Bengal Ulema Association and a former minister, met with Hojatoleslam Abdul Majeed Hakimollahi, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, at the Iranian Cultural Center in New Delhi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the current situation in the Islamic world and underscored the need to expand scientific, cultural, and religious cooperation between Iran and India.

Hojatoleslam Hakimollahi praised the constructive role of Indian scholars in promoting peaceful coexistence, noting that harmony among Muslims and non-Muslims in India stems from the genuine teachings of Islam. He also thanked Indian Muslims and even non-Muslims for their affection and prayers for the Islamic Republic and its Leader.

Maulvi Chaudhry reaffirmed his support, saying: “Please convey our greetings and prayers to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. His guidance is a light for us, and we will always stand with him and support the oppressed.”

