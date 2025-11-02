Sheikh Qatali: Unity Is the Beating Heart of Muslim Power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Qatali, the Friday Imam of Imadshahr city in Iran, emphasized the urgent need for preserving national unity and cohesion, describing it as the “beating heart of power and dignity” in today’s society.

He stated that unity can revitalize this heart with hope and honor, warning that disunity acts like termites—slowly and silently weakening the solid foundation of the Muslim Ummah.

Sheikh Qatali highlighted the spiritual and scriptural roots of unity, calling it a divine gift grounded in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Holy Qur’an. He noted that these truths have spread throughout society to protect Muslim nations from contemporary challenges.

He elaborated that many Qur’anic verses promote unity, encouraging harmony, empathy, and collective thinking among believers. He also pointed out that media outlets have a crucial role in addressing the pressing issues that deeply affect the hearts of Muslims worldwide.

The Sunni scholar stressed that unity is not just a theoretical ideal but a strategic necessity for national resilience. He urged intellectuals and leaders to cultivate hope and awareness, fulfilling a key part of the prophetic mission and the legacy of Islamic scholars.

In closing, Sheikh Qatali called for actionable unity across all levels of governance. He insisted that unity must be implemented in practice, not merely spoken about, and that every available platform should be used to promote it. National planning, he said, must be designed to protect and prioritize all aspects of unity.

