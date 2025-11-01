US plot at Afghanistan-Pakistan border: What was martyr Nasrallah’s warning?

AhlulBayt News Agency: In recent years, martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has repeatedly warned about American-Zionist schemes, detailing the actors, scenarios, and tools the U.S. employs in these plots.In October 2025, dangerous tensions erupted along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border when Afghan forces launched attacks inside Pakistan in response to Pakistani airstrikes targeting positions in Kabul and Paktika Province. On the surface, these clashes appear to be a result of a mutual security conflict, but behind the scenes, deeper and more dangerous dynamics are at play, indicating a deliberate effort to destabilize the region from within.



Citing Mehr, the border developments between Pakistan and Afghanistan are actually a new chapter in an old American-Zionist plan aimed at fragmenting Muslim countries by fomenting ethnic, religious, and sectarian conflicts. In analyzing this strategic plan, one is reminded of Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s warnings, in which he cautioned that enemies might see internal strife as a more effective weapon than direct attacks.

Since the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has consistently warned against turning wars into internal conflicts secretly orchestrated by foreign powers. He argued that after failing to impose control through direct occupation, the U.S. has shifted to a strategy of internal fragmentation, creating sectarian and ethnic conflicts.

In a speech marking Lebanon’s Liberation Anniversary on May 25, 2006, Nasrallah outlined how this strategy is executed:

"They try to pit the nation against itself, creating imaginary enemies among us. Due to ignorance or backwardness, their plan succeeds. They aim to generate enmity between Arabs, Persians, Turks, Kurds, Balochs, Tajiks, and Uzbeks, building walls of hatred and prejudice to make us fight among ourselves. The tensions between Muslims and Christians in Lebanon, Egypt, and Iraq follow the same pattern. The most dangerous plot against our nation is religious extremism, which the U.S. and Mossad actively foster politically, culturally, through media, and security measures. The Sunni-Shia strife is the greatest threat facing our nation."

These statements suggest that the Afghanistan-Pakistan tensions are not accidental but part of a deliberately engineered plan to divide the Muslim world by fueling nationalist and religious conflicts. Nasrallah’s warning was not prophecy—it stemmed from a deep understanding of the enemy’s strategy, visible across multiple arenas.

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in 2021, relations with Islamabad have been strained due to the activities of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which uses Afghanistan as a base. Pakistan has repeatedly carried out airstrikes against this group within Afghanistan, prompting responses from the Taliban.

Crucially, these tensions occur in a region with high ethnic diversity, making it fertile ground for American-engineered sedition and manipulation.



