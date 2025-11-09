Photos: Session on "Opportunities, Challenges for Afghan Shias in 20 Years of Republic" held at ABNA News Agency
AhlulBayt News Agency: The session "Opportunities and Challenges of Afghan Shias in the 20 Years of the Republic" was held on Saturday, November 08, 2025, with presentations by Hujjat a-Islam Fayyaz Arzagani, representative of the Afghan Shia Ulema Council in Qom, and Hujjat a-Islam Naseri, a two-term representative of the Afghan Parliament, at the ABNA International News Agency.
9 November 2025 - 10:08
News ID: 1748202
Source: Abna24
