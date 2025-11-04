Afghan Shia Ulama Council Urges Swift Reconstruction of Mazar-e-Sharif Shrine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The council urged the Taliban authorities to take immediate action to restore the historic site, locally referred to as the "Holy Rawza."

A midnight earthquake on Monday (November 3) in Balkh province damaged the shrine's structure, causing parts of it to collapse.

In a statement, the council appealed to the Taliban government and philanthropists to prioritize the repair of religious and historical sites, particularly the Rawza Sharif.

The statement reads: "With deep regret and sorrow, we note that a relatively strong earthquake struck several northern provinces last night, resulting in numerous Muslim compatriots losing their lives or being injured, alongside significant damage to people and even historical and religious sites."

It continues: "The Shia Ulama Council of Afghanistan expresses profound condolences, prays for divine mercy for the deceased, and seeks full recovery for the injured from Almighty God."

The prominent Shia body added: "Taking this opportunity, we urge relevant institutions of the Islamic Emirate, respected philanthropists, and aid organizations to rush assistance to the victims. With colder weather approaching, urgent action is needed to provide shelter for the homeless, and the restoration of religious and historical sites—especially the Rawza Sharif—must be prioritized."

Notably, after images of the shrine's damage circulated, Kamal Nabizadeh, a prominent Balkh province businessman and owner of Arzo Television Network, announced he would personally fund the reconstruction.

Multiple sources report that a technical team led by the Afghan entrepreneur has already begun assessing and initiating repair work on the shrine.