Afghan Shia Funded $150,000 to Rebuild School in Jaghori District

AhlulBayt News Agency: Residents and donors of Afghanistan Shia community of Jaghori district have completed the full renovation of a local school at a cost of 13 million Afghanis (around $150,000), highlighting community-led efforts to improve education amid limited government support.

The newly refurbished Shughla School, located in the Aliatu Shughla village, now features 23 classrooms plus modern facilities including a science laboratory, computer lab, library, and assembly hall.

The project was financed entirely by local people and philanthropists, with no reported involvement from the Taliban-led administration, which has ruled Afghanistan for over four years.

Education activists say the initiative reflects the strong commitment of the Hazara and Shia communities to learning and development, even as central authorities pay little attention to infrastructure in minority regions.

Taliban officials have yet to comment on the opening.