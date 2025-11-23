Exhibition launched in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif on Hazrat Zahra martyrdom anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: An exhibition titled “Blue Jasmine” has opened in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan on the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

The six-day event was launched on November 19 in the Hasan Abad area on the outskirts of the city, with the efforts of the Imam Zaman (AS) Dar-ol-Quran center.

A number of scholars, Quran reciters, noble women and various segments of the people attended the opening ceremony.

Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Ali Mohammad Mousavi, one of the scholars present at the ceremony, in an interview with AVA news agency, pointed out the importance of following the example of Hazrat Zahra (SA) in life and said God has made her special place clear in Surah Al-Kawthar.

He emphasized that Hazrat Zahra (AS) is God’s “vast mercy” on earth for humanity and her dignity and status are indescribable.

According to the officials of the Imam Zaman (AS) Dar-ol-Quran center, the purpose of holding this exhibition is to familiarize and increase the knowledge of young people, both women and men, and the general public, about the life and character of Hazrat Zahra (SA).

It seeks to help people in following the divine and correct model to achieve happiness in this world and the hereafter, they said.

This exhibition is open to visitors until November 25.

.....................

End/ 257