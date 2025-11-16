New Zealand tourist converts to Islam during trip to Afghanistan

AhlulBayt News Agency: A 63-year-old tourist from New Zealand converted to Islam during a trip to Afghanistan. According to Pajhwok Afghan News, he made the decision after visiting a mosque in the city of Kandahar that houses a cloak believed by the local community to have belonged to the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (PBUH).

The cloak was gifted in 1769 by the ruler of Bukhara, Murad Beg, to Amir Ahmad Shah Durrani—the founder of the Durrani Empire, often regarded as the architect of modern Afghanistan—in order to strengthen relations between them. For the past 250 years, members of a single family have been responsible for preserving this sacred relic.

After embracing Islam, the New Zealand traveler chose the name Muhammad Dawood for himself.

Despite security concerns, tourist arrivals to Afghanistan have been rising sharply. Local statistics show that while fewer than 700 foreign visitors entered the country in 2021, the number exceeded 9,000 in 2024. Many of these travelers seek a unique experience of Afghanistan’s ancient culture, traditional lifestyle, and stunning natural landscapes.

