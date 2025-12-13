Photos: “An Injury to One is an Injury to All” echoed at pro-Palestine rally in New Zealand

A solidarity rally organized by the Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa - New Zealand - (PSNA) was held under the slogan “An Injury to One is an Injury to All.” Participants expressed unity with oppressed peoples worldwide, including Palestine, Sudan, Congo, and West Papua. The gathering emphasized exposing injustice and reminded attendees of the suffering of marginalized communities, especially as the festive season approaches.
13 December 2025 - 13:11
News ID: 1761043
Source: Abna24
Your Comment