Photos: New Plymouth Council Pressed to Follow Other New Zealand Cities on Palestine Solidarity

On the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Ngāmotu Palestinian Solidarity Taranaki urged the New Zealand government to uphold international law and sanction Israel over settlement expansion and occupation. People of Taranaki request to raise the Palestinian flag at the New Plymouth District Council was declined, but they called on NPDC to follow other New Zealand councils in aligning procurement policies with UN resolutions.
29 November 2025 - 13:02
News ID: 1755360
Source: Abna24
