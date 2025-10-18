Home News Service Pictures Photos: People of Whangarei, New Zealand stand in Solidarity with Palestine 18 October 2025 - 09:49 News ID: 1739685 Source: Abna24 related Photos: Solidarity rally with Palestine in Britomart of Auckland, New Zealand Photos: Protest at Rocket Lab HQ in New Zealand collaborating with Israel; Palestine solidarity activists demand accountability Photos: "Boycott Israeli Criminal Regime" protest rally in Riverton, New Zealand Italian port workers block ships bound for Israel Paper / Sumud Flotilla: Voice of 45 Nations against Israeli Crimes in Gaza Belgium to recognize Palestinian state, announces sanctions on Israel Mass Pro-Palestine protest fills Queen Street in New Zealand’s largest demonstration yet EU Commissioner condemns Israeli expansion in Gaza Al-Madinah School seeks charter status to expand across New Zealand FMs of five countries reject Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza, Security Council to meet today
Your Comment