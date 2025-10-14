Photos: Protest at Rocket Lab HQ in New Zealand collaborating with Israel; Palestine solidarity activists demand accountability
Palestine Solidarity rally in Aotearoa (New Zealand) near the RocketLab "murder machine" headquarters in Mt Wellington. This once proud New Zealand-owned space exploration company is now USA owned and producing components used in satellites for the war industry. Complicity in murder—right here on New Zealand soil.
14 October 2025 - 10:36
News ID: 1738448
Source: Abna24
