Police Investigate Online Threat Against New Zealand Mosque

AhlulBayt News Agency: Police are currently investigating a bomb threat made against Kilbirnie Masjid in Wellington, New Zealand, which was received on Thursday.

As a precaution, the mosque has suspended all activities while authorities conduct their investigation.

According to the Wellington Islamic Centre, the threat was issued online and included the exact address of Kilbirnie Masjid.

Police have assured the public that the situation is under control and that they are actively tracing the source of the threat.

All other mosques and Islamic centers in Wellington have been notified of the incident.

Abdur Razzaq, advocacy chairman of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ), told the Herald that Kilbirnie Masjid regularly receives threats.

He noted that such threats have occurred before, and in every case, police have responded with seriousness.

Razzaq praised the police response, stating that patrols around the mosque have been increased and a senior police official is overseeing the case.

Wellington City Council’s Southern Ward councillor, Nureddin Abdurahman, confirmed receiving an email from FIANZ about the threat.

He added that necessary precautions are being taken.





