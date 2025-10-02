Italian port workers block ships bound for Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Western Europe is witnessing escalating tensions as the “Freedom Flotilla” approaches the shores of Gaza.



Port workers, organized under labor unions, are mobilizing efforts to prevent the loading of goods destined for “Israel”.

The unions reiterated their commitment during a meeting in Genoa, stating their readiness to block the loading and unloading of all vessels bound for Israeli ports should the flotilla come under attack.

A coordination mechanism has been established to immediately exchange alerts regarding shipments.

Italy has emerged as a key center of activity, with the Port of Genoa leading the struggle, followed by the Port of Livorno. A general strike forced the container ship “Zim Virginia” to wait for five days off the coast of Tuscany without being allowed to dock.

Another Zim vessel, the “Zim Iberia,” expected to arrive on October 3rd, is anticipated to face similar resistance.

In Genoa as well, approximately two thousand demonstrators forced the ship “Zim New Zealand” to leave the terminal without loading a single container, following reports of suspicions that ten containers were linked to “Israel.”

