Hundreds of thousands join Italy’s general strike in solidarity with Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Italy on Friday in a general strike organized by the CGIL union (Italian General Confederation of Labour) and grassroots unions, in solidarity with the Global Sumud Flotilla and the people of Gaza.

In Rome, crowds marched from the central Piazza Vittorio toward the main train station, waving union flags and Palestinian flags, and carrying banners condemning Israeli violations against the flotilla bound for Gaza.

The strike caused delays and cancellations across Italy’s rail network, with more limited disruptions at airports. Metro lines continued operating in both Rome and Milan.

Motorways and ring roads were blocked by protesters around several cities including Rome, Milan, Bologna and Trento, with police firing tear gas outside Milan to disperse stone-throwing demonstrators.

“This is not just any strike. We’re here today to defend brotherhood among individuals, among peoples, to put humanity back at the centre, to say no to genocide, to a policy of rearmament,” CGIL leader Maurizio Landini said.

Some 300,000 people took part in the Rome march, according to the organizers. They estimated crowds of more than 100,000 in Milan, 50,000 in Naples, 25,000 in Venice and a total of 150,000 in various cities in Sicily.

