Protests in Bologna against Israeli team's participation in European Basketball League

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Italian city of Bologna witnessed protests against the Israeli team "Hapoel Tel Aviv" ahead of its match against Virtus Bologna in the 15th round of the European Basketball League.

Reports stated that protesters marched carrying Palestinian flags from Parker Lennon Park near San Donato before the game to express their rejection of Israeli teams participating in international sports competitions.

Protesters set off fireworks and chanted slogans such as "Free Gaza" and "Freedom for Palestine."

The protest march ended peacefully at Piazza 8 Agosto as Italian security forces closed the roads leading to the stadium.

.....................

End/ 257