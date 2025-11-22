Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Bologna, Italy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside a EuroLeague basketball match in Bologna on Friday, November 21, to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The rally took place ahead of the game between Virtus Bologna and Maccabi Tel Aviv and quickly escalated into clashes with police. Security forces used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds, while protesters lit fireworks, waved Palestinian flags, and chanted slogans against Israel.

The demonstration highlighted growing international backlash against Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and reflected calls by activists to boycott Israeli sports teams. Similar protests have been staged across Europe in recent weeks, targeting cultural and sporting events linked to Israel.

The Bologna incident underscored how international sports competitions are increasingly becoming arenas for political expression and solidarity movements, drawing global attention to the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories.

