Italian journalist loses his job for asking question about Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brussels-based correspondent for Rome’s Nova news agency, Gabriele Nunziati, lost his job in Brussels after posing a direct and sensitive question to spokespeople for the European Commission on October 13.

“You’ve been repeating several times that Russia should pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Do you believe that Israel should pay for the reconstruction of Gaza since they have destroyed almost all its civilian infrastructure?” Nunziati asked.

Paula Pinho, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson, described the question as “interesting” but declined to comment.

A few days later, Nunziati confirmed to the media that he had lost his job, without providing further details.

This incident comes amid widespread criticism of the European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen, for taking a stance perceived as pro-“Israel” in light of recent events in the Gaza Strip.

