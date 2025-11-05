Libya Hands Over Imam Musa Sadr Investigation File to Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon has officially received the investigation file from Libya regarding the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr, the founder of the Amal movement, whose fate has remained unknown since 1978.

A delegation from Libya’s unity government, led by Ibrahim al-Dabiba, the national security advisor to the Libyan prime minister, announced during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun that the file had been handed over to Lebanese authorities.

Libyan Communications Minister Walid al-Lafi stated that the delegation visiting Beirut delivered the full investigation file, compiled by Libyan officials, to the Lebanese investigative judge overseeing the case.

He added that the Libyan delegation expressed its full willingness to cooperate and provide all relevant information concerning the disappearance.

During his meeting with President Aoun, al-Dabiba conveyed a message from the Libyan prime minister emphasizing Tripoli’s commitment to restoring bilateral relations and resolving pending issues between the two nations.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Joseph Aoun stressed the importance of removing legal and judicial barriers to normalize Lebanese-Libyan ties and enhance cooperation across all sectors.

He welcomed any initiative that could contribute to advancing the investigation into the disappearance of Imam Musa Sadr and his two companions.

Imam Musa Sadr, along with Mohammed Yaqoub and Abbas Badreddin, was abducted in August 1978 during an official visit to Tripoli, the capital of Libya.

Sadr was scheduled to meet with officials from the regime of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The three men vanished without a trace and their fate remains unknown, even after the fall of Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

The Lebanese Shia community holds Gaddafi responsible for the abduction of Imam Musa Sadr and his companions, though the former Libyan government denied the allegations, claiming the trio had departed Tripoli for Italy.

