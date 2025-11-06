Lebanese citizen killed, another injured in Israeli airstrike at Tyre district

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Lebanese citizen was killed and another injured in an Israeli airstrike targeted a road in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon, in yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that a citizen was killed and another injured in an airstrike targeted a car on the Burj Rahal-Abbasiya public road.

It noted that the hostile raid caused panic and terror among students at schools near the targeted location, particularly the Martyr Muhammad Saad High School and the Qadmus School, and parents rushed to the schools to take their children home.

