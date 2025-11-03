Sheikh Zakzaky: Israel Uses Ceasefires as Tactical Deception

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, has criticized the Israeli regime for treating ceasefire agreements as meaningless, asserting that it will never honor peace accords with Lebanon or Gaza.

Despite the current ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have continued to target areas in Gaza and southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of civilians, primarily women and children, and leaving many others wounded.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, only 20 percent of humanitarian aid trucks have been allowed into the Gaza Strip, while Israeli bombardments persist. Analysts argue that the so-called truce is being used by the occupying forces as a tactical pause to regroup rather than a sincere step toward peace.

Zakzaky emphasized that historical patterns demonstrate Israel’s habitual violation of peace agreements.

He stated, “Any agreement with the Zionists is merely symbolic. They sign treaties only to break them in practice.”

According to Zakzaky, the Israeli occupation, frustrated by its failures on the battlefield, resorts to mass killings to prolong the conflict and weaken the Resistance.

“You cannot massacre a people for decades and expect them to lay down their arms,” he said. “Resistance is a natural response.”

Reacting to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun’s recent directive for the national army to respond to Israeli aggression, Zakzaky expressed his support.

“This is a positive step. The military must protect its citizens — not stand by while they are being slaughtered. We hope the Lebanese army and the resistance will unite to defend their homeland,” he added.

Observers note that Zakzaky’s comments reflect a broader regional discontent with Israel’s ongoing military actions despite declared peace efforts. The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen, while resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon remain steadfast — a reality that Israel’s strategy has failed to suppress.

/129