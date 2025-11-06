Nigerian Sunni scholars meet Sheikh Zakzaky to promote Islamic unity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A delegation of prominent Nigerian Sunni scholars has met with Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the country’s Shiite community, in Abuja to discuss ways of strengthening Islamic unity.

The delegation, led by Ustad Ibrahim Magari — Imam and Senior Khateeb of the Abuja National Mosque and a follower of the Tijaniyyah Order — held the meeting with Sheikh Zakzaky at his residence on Sunday. The visit aimed to bolster cooperation and solidarity among Islamic scholars and followers of different schools of thought across Nigeria.

Among the delegation were several well-known clerics, including Sheikh Nur Khalid, the former Imam of the Senate Mosque; Sheikh Syedi Tahir Sokoto, a senior scholar from the Sokoto region; and Sheikh Thani Isa, Imam of the Wafa Road Mosque in Kaduna State.

Sheikh Zakzaky warmly received the delegation and praised their initiative to promote unity within the Nigerian Muslim community. In his address, he underlined the vital importance of unity in organizing and empowering the Islamic Ummah, stressing that differences in views should never become barriers to cooperation.

He further noted that the spirit of unity must extend beyond religious boundaries, emphasizing that national progress and social harmony depend on empathy and mutual respect among all citizens, regardless of faith.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sheikh Zakzaky presented each scholar with a copy of the Holy Qur’an and Mafatih al-Janan. The visiting scholars expressed their gratitude and satisfaction with the meeting before returning to their respective regions.

