Islamic Movement in Nigeria Holds Week-Long Program to Commemorate Shaheed Ahmad Zakzaky

AhlulBayt News Agency: The organisers include members of Abul Fadl Foundation, Academic Forum, Sisters Forum, Intizar Mahdi, and Jaish Sayed Ahmad (JASAZ).

The 7-day programme kicked up from 9th to 15th of October, 2025 in Abuja with different activities each day.

From day 1 to 2 (9th and 10th of October, 2025), a webinar on different topics was conducted by the participants, where scholars addressed topics such as Sound ideology, contribution of Matrys, and current challenges by speakers such as Sheikh Ahmad Al-Najafi, Mujahid Ibrahim Suleiman, Sheikh Jafar Tijjani, and Mahdi Tukur Almizan.

On Saturday, the 11th of October, participants organised different games as part of the activities, such as matching parades by members of JASAZ.

The JASAZ firqatul Wilayah also organised the Day of Poetry, where poetry on different topics was recited by the Group of Poets of the Islamic Movement.

Day 4 was marked as Zainabiyyah Day. A symposium on the role of Sisters in the Islamic Movement was discussed. Discussants include members from the Sisters Forum, the Academic Forum, Intizarul Mahadi, Kasshafatu Imamul Mahdi, AJ, and the Youths Forum.

Malama Zeenah Ibraheem also delivered a speech on the contribution of Sisters in Islamic struggle.

Day six was marked as Martyrs of JASAZ Day, featuring activities such as parades by JASAZ members, exhibitions of martyrs from Quds Day 2014, and the launching and presentation of awards to some JASAZ members

Visitation to the graves of Martyrs of Quds was part of the activities where participants visited the burial ground of martyrs at Darur Rahma Zaria. Special prayers were offered at the grave of Shaheed Ahmad, Mahmud, Hamid, and other martyrs.

Members of JASAZ also paid a visit to brothers and sisters in Kuje, Nasarawa, and Keffi prisons as part of the programme.