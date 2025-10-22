Nigerian seminary students living in Karbala gather to listen, analyze Sheikh Zakzaky's recent speech

AhlulBayt News Agency: A group of Nigerian seminary students residing in the holy city of Karbala held a special gathering to listen to the speech of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, Secretary General of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

The gathering, which was held at the "Emirat" Residence in Iraq, was organized to broadcast and listen to Sheikh Zakzaky’s recent speech in a meeting with seminary students.

Last week, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, in a meeting with a group of seminary students from several Islamic countries, emphasized the scientific and social mission of the seminary students, called them to in-depth religious education, educating the community, and maintaining intellectual independence, and warned against normalizing compromise with the oppressors.

At the end of the ceremony, the seminary students present at the program expressed their devotion to Sheikh Zakzaky and emphasized that his words would guide them on the path of learning knowledge and cultural jihad.

