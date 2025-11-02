Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky Warns Against Social Media Misuse, Advised to Act with Sincerity

Leader of The Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Zakzaky, delivered the closing speech to participants of a one-day seminar organized by the Media Forum of the movement at his residence in Abuja on November 1, 2025. He recounted how social media and other new media platforms came to the forefront of the media industry. The Leader lamented the misuse of social media to foment disunity among the Muslim Ummah and the country as a whole. He urged adhere to best practices and uphold ethical standards in conveying the message of the Islamic movement. He also advised them to act with sincerity, emphasizing that it is the essence of all religious activities.