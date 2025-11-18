Wife of Sheikh Zakzaky calls for resistance at Hazrat Fatima commemoration

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) was held in Tehran on Monday, featuring a keynote address by Mrs. Zeinat al-Din Ibrahim, wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky—the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

The event, hosted at Shahed University and attended by scholars, seminary students, and academics, was organized with the support of the Al-Basira Base of Nigeria and a group of students inspired by Sheikh Zakzaky’s teachings. The program began with recitations from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the Ziyarat Ashura, Du’a Tawassul, Ziyarat of Hazrat Zahra (PBUH), and elegies in honor of the Ahlul Bayt (PBUT).

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Zeinat—known widely as the “Mother of Martyrs” for losing six children in the struggle—underscored the spiritual and political significance of remembering the oppression faced by Hazrat Fatima (PBUH). She stressed that mourning must be accompanied by commitment to the principles for which the noble lady stood.

“It is not enough to grieve over the tragedies that befell Hazrat Zahra (PBUH). What matters is defending the truth she sacrificed herself for,” she said. “A person who does not attend mourning ceremonies but actively resists oppression may hold more merit than one who participates yet aligns with oppressors.”

She attributed the current crises facing the Islamic Ummah to deviations that occurred after the passing of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). “Had people upheld the Prophet’s will, the Muslim world would not be suffering from these calamities today,” she noted.

Rejecting claims that Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) sought worldly authority, Mrs. Zeinat emphasized that her stand was solely in obedience to divine command. “A believer who understands the weight of leadership does not desire government for personal gain. Hazrat Zahra (PBUH) rose to fulfill the Prophet’s instruction, not out of worldly interest,” she said.

Addressing the students in attendance, she urged them to dedicate their studies to serving Islam under the guidance of Sheikh Zakzaky. She also rejected calls to avoid confrontation with injustice. “Some say it is not the time to struggle and that we should only spread Shiism. But what is Shiism without resisting oppression and adhering to God’s commands?” she asked.

Mrs. Zeinat concluded by expressing confidence in the future of Islam in Nigeria. “This religion will be firmly established in Nigeria,” she declared. “No power—neither America, nor Israel, nor Japan—can stop it.”

The ceremony also featured speeches by Sheikh Mohammed Sani Malafa and Abdullahi Ahmed Fudiya. Participants included students from Qom Seminary and several universities. The gathering ended with a collective prayer.

