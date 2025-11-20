Seerah of Hazrat Zahra should be focus of promoting Quranic culture: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Islamic Development Organization stressed the need for the Seerah of Hazrat Zahra (SA) to be the focus of efforts to promote the Quranic culture.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Qomi made the remark in the 67th session of the Quranic Culture Development Council, held in Tehran on Tuesday.

He said leading the soft war of identity and culture in the period after the death of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the responsibility of Hazrat Zahra (SA), and she made efforts to spread the Quranic culture regardless of any results.

In that period full of sorrow and hardship, she played an important role in enlightening the society and returning it to justice and fairness following the positions that some deviants took regarding the succession of the Prophet (PBUH), he stated.

In promoting the Quranic culture and teachings, one should also rely on the teachings and Seerah of Hazrat Zahra (SA), he emphasized.

“We need significant activity in this field and in the explanation of Quranic and religious teachings, following the path of Hazrat Zahra (SA).”

Hojat-ol-Islam Qomi further said, “In the current situation, when we are in a time of neither war nor peace, society needs more than ever to be realistic and have a correct analysis of the prevailing conditions. This enlightenment and ultimately the analysis is provided to us by the Quran.”



The head of the Council for the Development of Quranic Culture added, “This council will carry out its work based on the regulations and some of the resolutions contained therein, but it is important that each of us, as representatives of the Quranic affairs institutions and organizations that are members of this council, do more than what has been approved and the regulations in the direction of promoting and disseminating the Quran as much as possible.”

