Iran’s seminaries launch 400-discipline framework to tackle modern challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency: Director of Iran’s seminaries, Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, has announced the completion and approval of a comprehensive academic framework for Islamic seminaries, comprising more than 400 specialized disciplines and trends aimed at addressing the intellectual and social challenges of the modern world and strengthening the discourse of the Islamic Revolution.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Fatimid Seminary in Qom, Ayatollah Arafi highlighted the seminary’s strategic development plan, known as the “Tree of Knowledge,” which encompasses 16 major branches of knowledge. The framework, he said, has been designed with the participation of over 500 seminary professors and researchers and ratified by the Seminary Development Council and the Supreme Council of Seminaries.

“This tree of knowledge reflects the seminary’s determination to engage deeply with the contemporary world while remaining faithful to the principles of Islam, the Revolution, and the Islamic system,” he said, noting that the plan currently includes more than 200 disciplines, 200 trends, and 50 approaches, with the potential to expand further.

Ayatollah Arafi also delivered remarks on the lofty spiritual and intellectual status of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her), describing her as the most perfect woman in human history and a unique figure who united divine knowledge and guardianship.

“Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) was aware of the inner and outer dimensions of religion and enjoyed a direct connection with the unseen world. She is not only the mother of the eleven infallible Imams but also a symbol of divine wisdom and mediation,” he said.

Referring to the Fadak Sermon as a timeless document of truth and resistance, Ayatollah Arafi said: “This sermon, delivered in the Prophet’s Mosque, reveals the profound insight of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) and her defense of divine values at a time when the identity of the Islamic community in Medina was collapsing.”

He added that the new academic structure within the seminaries seeks to preserve this same spirit of truth and transformation by developing disciplines that connect traditional Islamic sciences with the needs of the present age.

