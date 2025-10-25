Director of Islamic Seminaries: Mirza Naeini exemplified union of scholarship, social engagement

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of the Islamic Seminaries, has praised the influential role of the late Allama Mirza Naeini, saying the distinguished jurist demonstrated that a religious scholar can combine intellectual pursuits with active participation in political and social affairs.

Speaking in a meeting with a group of Iraqi scholars and intellectuals on the sidelines of the International Congress of Allama Mirza Naeini, Ayatollah Arafi described the seminaries of Najaf and Qom as two pivotal centers of the Islamic world. He underlined that greater cooperation and synergy between these seminaries are essential for the advancement of Islam and Shiism.

“One of the great outcomes of such congresses is the strengthening of ties among scholars from Iraq, Iran, and other Islamic countries,” he said.

Highlighting the intellectual and political dimensions of Mirza Naeini’s character, Ayatollah Arafi noted that the scholar played a decisive role in opposing British colonialism, defending the independence of the Islamic Ummah, and advancing the concept of Islamic governance.

“In a sensitive historical period, Mirza Naeini adopted clear and strategic positions that were rooted in both jurisprudential depth and political understanding,” he said. “He succeeded in harmonizing religious principles with the practical needs of society and guiding the Muslim community with wisdom.”

Hojatoleslam Sayyid Naba’ al-Hamami, a professor at the Najaf Seminary, expressed appreciation for holding the congress, stressing the importance of introducing great Shiite scholars to the younger generation. He said enhanced academic cooperation between the seminaries of Najaf and Qom would strengthen the scientific and research foundations of the Shiite world.

He also called for the publication of unprinted manuscripts by Najaf’s senior scholars, emphasizing that such efforts would enrich the intellectual legacy of Islamic seminaries.

Meanwhile, Hojatoleslam Hakim, another professor of the Najaf Seminary, commended the Qom Seminary for organizing the event. “Introducing Mirza Naeini and his works is a valuable step,” he said. “The seminaries of Najaf and Qom are the standard-bearers of the Shiite school of thought, and increased scientific and cultural cooperation between them is a vital necessity.”

