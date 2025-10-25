Mirza Naeini honored in landmark Qom-Najaf seminary collaboration: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Hosseini Kouhsari, Deputy of International Affairs of the Seminaries, emphasized the global significance of commemorating prominent Shiite scholars during the International Congress of Allama Mirza Naeini.

Describing Mirza Naeini as a scholar of exceptional stature, Hojatoleslam Kouhsari highlighted that an eight-year study of his works has culminated in a 45-volume collection, including 40 volumes of his writings and five volumes of scientific articles analyzing his thoughts.

He noted that such celebrations are central to the mission of scientific and religious institutions, aiming to introduce influential figures of the seminaries to both the Islamic world and international audiences.

The conference is jointly organized by the Qom and Najaf seminaries, with Qom’s Seminary Management Center, Supreme Council, and Teachers’ Association coordinating from Iran, and the House of Grand Ayatollah Sistani from Iraq leading the planning in Najaf. Administratively, the Alawi and Husseini Holy Shrines will oversee the events.

The four-day program will take place across Qom, Mashhad, Najaf, and Karbala, reflecting the importance of scholarly interaction. Hojatoleslam Kouhsari stressed that collaboration between seminaries is vital for advancing the ideals of the Islamic world, including support for Palestine, critique of Western civilization, and global human rights discourse. He concluded that the Mirza Naeini Congress stands as both a tribute to a leading scholar and a symbol of unity and constructive engagement among Islamic scholars.

