Photos: Conference in Commemoration of Allameh Mohaghegh Naeini Held in Isfahan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The commemoration conference honoring Allameh Mohaghegh Naeini (RA) was held on Wednesday, Mehr 2, 1404 (September 24, 2025), at the Sadr Bazaar Seminary in Isfahan. The event was attended by Ayatollah Tabatabaei-Nejad, representative of the Supreme Leader and Friday prayer leader of Isfahan, Ayatollah Mirza Jafar Naeini, a descendant of the late Mirza Naeini (RA), along with scholars and professors from the seminary.