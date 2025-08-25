Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli praises Naeini Congress initiative

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Seminaries, met on Saturday with Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli in Damavand and presented a detailed report on the preparations for the upcoming Grand Ayatollah Naeini (RA) Congress.

According to the report, the congress—dedicated to commemorating the life and scholarly contributions of Grand Ayatollah Naeini—is scheduled to be held jointly in Qom and Najaf Ashraf later this year.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Arafi also briefed Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli on the latest developments in seminary affairs. He expressed gratitude for the Grand Ayatollah’s recent participation in the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Qom Seminary, as well as for his moral guidance and scholarly contributions during his visit to Iraq and Najaf Ashraf. Ayatollah Arafi further called for continued support and direction from leading clerics, particularly in the fields of ethics and education.

For his part, Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli praised the initiative, describing it as a significant scientific and cultural endeavor, and expressed his wishes for the success of the congress and the continued elevation of seminaries.

